Rams expect hefty reload for next season

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State baseball team was ranked number 1 when the NCAA cancelled the remainder of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Poised to make a run at the College World Series, the season ended prematurely, and in disappointment. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, however.

The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility for this year’s senior class. That’s welcome news for a team that features seniors ranking among the top in numerous statistical categories nationwide. Rams’ head coach Kevin Brooks talked about how his team is handling the hiatus, and what to expect as far as seniors coming back for another chance at a national championship.