Rams confident they can #FTJ in Cary

SAN ANGELO- When the Lone Star Conference shut the 2020 season down due to COVID, the Angelo State baseball was the top ranked team in the country. Now, just a day away from heading to the D2 College World Series, the Rams are confident they can finish the job.
#FTJ, or Finish the Job is what the Rams used as a rally cry throughout the season. That has helped them stay focused on what they were hoping to achieve in 2020 – the first national championship in program history.
Angelo State leaves for Cary, North Carolina on Thursday morning. Their first game will be Sunday afternoon against 6-seed Wingate.