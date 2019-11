SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams aren’t used to playing a conference game in November, but here they sit at 1-0 after their win against Lubbock Christian. Thanksgiving will be normal for the Rams, as they head to Kingsville for games against Texas A&M-Texarkana and Colorado St.-Pueblo.

Rams’ head coach Cinco Boone talked about playing Texarkana as a tune up before taking on Tarleton, and other LSC teams that play a similar style to the Eagles.