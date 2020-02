SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams came back from Lubbock with their first series win on the road against Lubbock Christian in program history. The Rams are still unbeaten, but the team knows they haven’t hit their peak quite yet.

That’s what makes this weekend’s series so exciting, as the Rams welcome 14th ranked West Texas A&M to San Angelo. The Buffs boast the best pitching staff in the Lone Star Conference, which the Rams offense and pitchers are ready to bust.