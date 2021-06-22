SAN ANGELO — High school athletes from across the Concho Valley and West Texas participated in the QB Ranch training camp at San Angelo Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.
The two-day event gives skill position players a chance to get improve their overall game while getting to work with former players.
Hear what QB Ranch GM Nate Pompell had to say about the camp in the video above.
QB Ranch giving West Texas high school football players a chance to improve
