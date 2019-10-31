Preseason polls announced for LSC women’s basketball

FRISCO- The Lone Star Conference announced the preseason poll for the 2019-20 women’s basketball season. The conference now boasts 18 teams, featuring the defending NCAA Division 2 National Champions, Lubbock Christian.

LCU comes in projected at no. 1 for the upcoming season. The top 5 are rounded out by West Texas A&M, Angelo State, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Tarleton State. Last season, the Belles won the regular season conference title, before falling in the conference tournament championship game to WT. They fell to Lubbock Christian in South Central Regional final.