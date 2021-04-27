Nate Harris leaves ASU, accepts new coaching position

SAN ANGELO – Angelo State Rambelles basketball head coach, Nate Harris will leave San Angelo after accepting a new coaching position, not yet announced. ASU will now begin a national search for his replacement.

Nate Harris joined Angelo State in 2018 as an assistant under then-head coach Renae Shippy. Harris was introduced as Shippy’s replacement in April 2019 and spent the next two seasons as head coach.

In his first season as head coach, Harris led the Belles to the Lone Star Conference postseason tournament, and qualified for the South Central Regional tournament, before the NCAA cancelled postseason tournaments, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His second season was headlined by cancellations and postponements. In two seasons, Angelo State posted a 19-23 record under Nate Harris.