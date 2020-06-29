LIVE TRACKER: Area high schools adjust summer workouts due to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the spike of COVID-19 cases around the Concho Valley, many local high schools are having to adjust their summer workout schedules. Concho Valley Homepage is dedicated to keeping the area informed and with this post we’ll attempt to track the status of all 25 area high schools.

If you have an update regarding the status of a school’s summer workout, please contact Ryan Reynolds, Matt Loch, Rachel Turnock or Jaydon Hart. You may also submit information through our Contact Us form.

Class 6A:

Central – Continuing as scheduled.

Class 4A:

Lake View – Continuing as scheduled.

Class 3A:

Brady – Suspended “Beast Camp” on June 24 after learning a student was not feeling well. That student was tested for strep and coronavirus, and both tests came back negative. Brady ISD resumes workouts on June 29.

TLCA – Suspended strength and conditioning workouts on June 28 with plans of resuming on July 9.

Wall – Continuing as scheduled.

Ballinger – Continuing as scheduled.

Grape Creek – Continuing as scheduled.

Sonora – Continuing as scheduled.

Class 2A:

Miles – Suspended summer strength and conditioning program on June 27 due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Texas. Miles ISD Athletic Director Jayson Wilhelm said “we are taking this action to be proactive in doing our part to protect the safety and well being of our athletes and coaches.” Miles ISD will return to summer workouts on July 13.

Junction – Suspended “Champions Course” on June 27 after one athlete came in contract with family members with confirmed cases. That athlete will be tested for the coronavirus on June 29. Junction ISD plans on resuming “Champions Course” on July 13.

Menard – Suspended indoor workouts only on June 22 after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Menard. They are proceeding with outdoor workouts.

Ozona – Started strength and conditioning on June 16 after a number of students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of summer workouts.

Eldorado – Continuing as scheduled.

Christoval – Continuing as scheduled.

Mason – Continuing as scheduled.

Class 1A:

Eden – Suspended strength and conditioning program until further notice on June 24 due to a possible contact with a positive case. There is no date on when Eden will return.

Bronte – Continuing as scheduled.

Robert Lee – Suspended strength and conditioning workouts on June 25 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases around the state of Texas. The school also credited the “frequency of our students traveling around the state” as a reason for suspending. Robert Lee says “it is important to protect our students and staff” and will “continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation over the next few weeks.” Robert Lee is set to resume summer workouts on July 22.

Sterling City – Continuing as scheduled.

Irion County – Continuing as scheduled.

Paint Rock – Continuing as scheduled.

Veribest – Continuing as scheduled.

Water Valley – Continuing as scheduled.

Blackwell – Continuing as scheduled.

Olfen – Decided to suspend strength and conditioning workouts as a “precautionary measure” on June 26 to ensure the safety of athletes and staff. Olfen will resume workouts on July 13.

