Lake View volleyball in position for the postseason

SAN ANGELO – It’s been a few years since the Lake View Maidens volleyball team has qualified for the UIL. At least, not since junior hitter, Mickaila Wagner has been in high school.

The Maidens sit at 4-5 in District 3-4A. Following Tuesday’s win over Lubbock Estacado, they clinched at least a play-in game for this year’s postseason. The district finale is set for Saturday, when the Maidens host district leaders, Snyder.

It’s win and you’re in for the Maidens. They even still have a shot at a play-in for the 3 seed out of 3-4A. Conchovalleyhomepage.com will have more on the Maidens postseason scenarios following Saturday’s match.