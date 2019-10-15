Lake View Tennis set for Bi-District

SAN ANGELO– The Lake View Tennis team will open up the postseason with a Bi-District match against Graham on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Hardin-Simmons.

The Chiefs and Maidens finished the regular season 12-3 and 8-0 in District 5-4A. Lake View captured their second straight District Title under new head coach Austin Carrola

“Our players have really stepped up this year,” Carrola said. “When we’ve faced 5A and 6A teams, we’ve done well. And the losses that we’ve had against 5A and 6A teams, they’ve been very close matches that could’ve gone either way.”

The winner of the match will face Godley in the Area Round.