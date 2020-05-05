Lake View Maidens announce 4-4A All-District

SAN ANGELO- The Lake View Maidens soccer team are champions of District 4-4A for the second straight season. The Maidens finish 8-0 in district play, without conceding any goals in those eight games. The Maidens, who feature three seniors and thirteen freshman, also dominated in the all-district awards.
District Champions: Lake View Maidens
District MVP: Ariana Rangel, LV
Co-Defensive MVP: Leila Ramirez, LV
District Newcomer: Jazmyne Flores, LV
Co-Coach of the Year: Henry Gonzales, LV
1st team All-District: Lexy Rangel (forward), Aly Flores (midfield), Faith Miller (midfield), Pifi Juarez (defense), Jacqui Ortiz (goalie)
2nd team All-District: Vicky Enrique (midfield), Bell Cabrera (defense)
Honorable Mention: Chesney Trevino, Marisol Felipe, Avery Salazar, Amore Collins
The Maidens will have a virtual banquet on May 13th at 7:00 pm. A Zoom link will be sent to parents and student-athletes.