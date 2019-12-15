Lake View falls to Lubbock Cooper, Midland Lee in first scrimmages of season

SAN ANGELO — The Lake View Chiefs boys soccer team met the Lubbock Cooper Pirates and the Midland Lee Rebels on the pitch for the first scrimmages of the season Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs fell to the Pirates 5-0 in the early scrimmage and then lost to Midland Lee 5-1 to wrap up the day.

Lake View is coming off a milestone season that saw the team win the District 4-4A championship and their first playoff game since 2014 before falling to Clint in the regional quarterfinals.

The Chiefs open the regular season on January 3 on the road against Odessa High.

