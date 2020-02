SAN ANGELO- The Lake View Chiefs soccer team hosted Lubbock Estacado on Friday night, with a chance to take sole possession of first place in District 4-4A.

The Chiefs got a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Daniel Ramos and JV Antu. The Chiefs now sit atop District 4-4A. Lake View will be in action again on Tuesday, when they face Estacado again, this time in Lubbock.