Lady Cougars overcame adversity en route to third straight district championship

CHRISTOVAL — Christoval battled through multiple hurdles en route to its third straight district title.

Despite losing senior leader Graci Jones and other key players due to injuries during their district stretch, the Lady Cougars (18-5, 7-2 in District 7-2A) secured the three-peat with a 31-23 victory over Ozona on Tuesday.

Hear what head coach Scott Richardson, along with senior guards Graci Jones and Allison Vaughn had to say about the accomplishment in the video above.

