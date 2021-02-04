Lady Cougars overcame adversity en route to third straight district championship

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD and Central High School proudly announce Coach Kevin Crane as the new Athletic Director for Bobcat Athletics and Head Football Coach. This promotion of Coach Crane from Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator to the head leadership role creates continuity for current Bobcat football players as they begin preparations for the 2021-2022 season as well as maintains focus on building a legacy of success. Coach Crane has most recently served as the Interim Campus Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach.

“We are excited to name Coach Crane as the new Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach at San Angelo Central High School. His leadership, integrity and dedication to the Bobcat program is second to none,” said SAISD Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant. “Through Coach Crane’s leadership we believe that we will continue to sustain our success and take the program to the next level.”