KLST Player of the Week: Wilcox powers Christoval over Roscoe

SAN ANGELO — Selecting the Player of the Week is always a difficult task, but this particular student-athlete has been dominant all season long.

Christoval quarterback Brayden Wilcox continued his dominant play last Friday in Christoval’s 44-28 win over Roscoe. The junior completed 10 of 20 passes for 219 yards and three scores. Wilcox also ran the ball 10 times for 157 yards and three more touchdowns.

The Christoval quarterback has rushed for over 1,000 yards through six games this season and his play has helped the Cougars to an undefeated 6-0 record thus far.

Wilcox and the Cougars will look to keep it rolling on Oct. 11 in the team’s district opener against Rocksprings, a team Christoval has beaten the past three years. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Rocksprings.

376 total yards and six touchdowns for Wilcox. This week’s KLST Player of the Week.