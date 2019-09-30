KLST Player of the Week: Malachi Brown shines in district opener

SAN ANGELO — The Central Bobcats opened District 3-6A play Friday night against Weatherford and junior quarterback Malachi Brown came up huge in the Bobcats’ 45-38 win.

Central (3-2) led 31-10 going into the locker room before Weatherford (4-1) stormed back with 21 unanswered points in the second half to tie the game 31-31.

Insert Brown’s spectacular play.

The Central junior orchestrated a game-winning and scored a rushing touchdown with nine seconds remaining to give the Bobcats a lead it would not relinquish.

Brown finished 27 of 40 for 281 yards and three passing touchdowns while also running for 89 yards and three more scores.

Central will hit the road on Friday to take on Euless Trinty. Kickoff set for 7 p.m.