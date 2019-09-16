KLST Player of the Week: Kevan Covarrubiaz

Eldorado QB racks up 517 yards, four touchdowns in win over Brackett

SAN ANGELO — Eldorado Eagles’ quarterback Kevan Covarrubiaz earns this week’s honor after putting on an ariel show in Eldorado’s 44-22 win over Brackett last Friday.

The senior quarterback threw for 517 yards and four touchdowns and added another score with his legs in the Eagles’ win over the Tigers. This is Covarrubiaz’s second KLST Player of the Week honor this season, and rightfully so.

Through three games, Covarrubiaz has tossed for 1,100 yards and has a touchdown to interception ratio of 10:4.

Eldorado will travel to Iraan on Friday to take on the Braves. Kickoff time set for 7:30 p.m.