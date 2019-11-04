KLST Player of the Week: Kevan Covarrubiaz keeps Eldorado soaring

SAN ANGELO — Every Sunday KLST recognizes a student-athlete that displayed excellence in his or her sport. This week, the honor goes to Eldorado’s senior quarterback Kevan Covarrubiaz for the third time this season.

Covarrubiaz led the Eagles (8-1, 3-0) to a 61-0 victory over Menard last Friday to improve to 3-0 in District 8-2A DII and the senior quarterback put on a dazzling performance.

Eldorado pulled away from Menard in the second and third quarters thanks to Kevan Covarrubiaz’s 430 passing yards and six touchdowns, three of which were to his brother Korbin Covarrubiaz.

Eldorado will now host the Christoval Cougars on Nov. 8 to determine the district champion. Kickoff time set for 7:30 p.m.