KLST Player of the Week: Gilbreath powers Belles through LSC Tournament

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Belles volleyball team claimed the Lone Star Conference Championship after outlasting Tarleton State in a five-set thriller over the weekend.

A win in the LSC title match is the icing on the cake in a stellar run through the conference for the Belles. However, Angelo State didn’t have it easy in the LSC Tournament.

The Belles were bushed to the brink in two of their three matches, defeating both Arkansas Fort-Smith and Tarleton State in five sets.

Redshirt sophomore right-side hitter Kailyn Gilbreath is this week’s recipient after fueling the Belles’ high-powered attack against UT-Permian Basin, Arkansas Fort-Smith and Tarleton State. In three matches, the Fort Worth native led the team with 46 kills all while hitting a .283 in the process. Gilbreath also contributed defensively with 14 digs and seven block assists.

Entering the weekend, Angelo State (28-2, 17-1) ranked second in the South Central Region only behind Regis University, but with Regis falling in the RMAC semifinals last Friday there’s a possibility ASU could host the regional tournament.

The Belles will find out their fate during the NCAA Division II Volleyball Selection Show on Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CST and will be streamed on ncaa.com.