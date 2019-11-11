KLST Player of the Week: Dabbert ties school record, Meador snags three picks

SAN ANGELO — It’s Sunday so that mean’s it’s time to crown another KLST Player of the Week in the Concho Valley, but days like this are special. Why you ask?

Because this week, we’re splitting the award and handing out co-players of the week. Two players… twice the fun.

This week’s KLST Player of the Week is wide receiver Tanner Dabbert from Central and Eldorado safety Cooper Meador.

Starting with Dabbert, the Central Bobcats controlled their own destiny entering Friday’s game against Haltom. A win would punch the Central’s ticket to the postseason for the tenth straight year while a loss would put the Bobcats on the couch until next fall.

Dabbert made sure Central secured its place in the U-I-L Tournament by hauling in seven passes, tying a school record 210 yards and four touchdowns.

Central defeated Haltom, 34-31, and will face No. 11 Arlington Martin on Nov. 15 at UT-Arlington. Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m.

Meador on the other hand had a game of his life in possibly the biggest game of his career. The Eldorado sophomore safety racked up three interceptions in the District 8-2A Div. II Championship Game and was a huge factor in holding Christoval to just seven points.

Keep in mind, the Cougars averaged more than 50 points per game entering Week 11.

When asked about the performance, Meador says he was just trying to read the quarterback’s eyes and follow the gameplan of containing Christoval senior quarterback Brayden Wilcox.

He did just that.

Eldorado walked out with a 14-7 win and the title of district champions. The Eagles will take on Haskell in the bi-district round on Nov. 15 at San Angelo Stadium. Kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Dabbert and Meador this week’s KLST Co-Players of the Week.