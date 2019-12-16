KLST Player of the Week: Christoval, Veribest represented on All-Tournament teams

SAN ANGELO — It was a wild week for high school basketball in the Concho Valley as tournaments took place across the region. It’s also a wild Sunday because there’s four… count it… FOUR KLST Player of the Week awards to hand out.

Starting with Christoval, the Lady Cougars finished 5-1 on the week including wins over No. 15 Harper and No. 6 Rocksprings in rout to a third-place finish at the Sonora Bank and Trust Tournament.

Junior guard Allison Vaugh, sophomore guard Kallie Montalvo and junior center Sterling Baker were huge factors in the Lady Cougars’ success.

Vaughn led the way with 20 points for Christoval in the team’s 51-37 win over No. 6 Rocksprings to capture third-place on Saturday. Vaughn and Montalvo were named to the Bank and Trust All-Tournament team.

To pair with the dynamic guards, Baker also deserves recognition for her performance this past week after anchoring the paint for the Lady Cougars, averaging 13 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

No. 22 Veribest competed in the Bluecat Classic in Coleman and were bounced by the tournament hosts in a double overtime thriller, 52-45. The Lady Falcons then bounced back with a three-point win over Winters. Junior forward Bella Halfmann played a large role in Veribest winning as she also earned All-Tournament honors.

Vaugh, Montalvo, Baker and Halfmann this week’s KLST Player of the Week.

