KLST Player of the Week: Brown thrashes Eagles in bounce-back win for Central

SAN ANGELO — Central quarterback Malachi Brown cemented his legacy in the longtime West Texas rivalry against Abilene High as the junior helped lead the Bobcats over the Eagles last Friday, 35-13.

Brown elevated his teammates, but his individual statistics show the damage a dual-threat quarterback can have on an opposing defense. The junior completed 21 of 38 passes for 319 yards and two scores. He also led the Bobcats on the ground with 61 yards on 10 carries and two more touchdowns, earning him his second KLST Player of the Week honor this season.

Central (4-3, 2-1) will continue District 3-6A on the road Friday against Richland (1-5, 1-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.