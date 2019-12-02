KLST Player of the Week: Blackwell makes program history, advances to first state semifinal

SAN ANGELO — Hello December and hello Sunday, which means it’s time to crown this week’s KLST Player of the Week.

And it’s only right to honor the lone Concho Valley team still standing in the high school football playoffs.

This week, our award goes to the Blackwell Hornets football team.

The Hornets are 13-0 this season and the word “dominant” doesn’t even describe the kind of season Blackwell is having.

The 6-man football team advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history after defeating Jayton on Nov. 29 behind a strong six-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Michael Lowry.

Let’s put Blackwell’s 2019 season in perspective. Out of the 13 games played, the Hornets have won via mercy rule nine times, outscoring opponents 745 to 230 and is averaging 57 points per game this season with four shutout wins.

Blackwell will face Motley County for a spot in the state championship on Friday in Knox City. Kickoff is set for 6: 30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• Wall falls short of state title dream, leaves mark in 2019

SAN ANGELO — The Wall Hawks were eliminated from the Class 3A Division I high school football playoffs on Nov. 29 by P…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall falls in regional semifinals for third consecutive year

GRAHAM — Wall had its undefeated record and season come to an end with a 26-7 loss to Pilot Point in a Class 3A…

• Eden dominates District 13-1A postseason awards

SAN ANGELO — The All-District 13-1A Football Team was announced earlier this week and the Eden Bulldogs dominated the e…

• UPDATED: Wall preparing for 10th consecutive regional semifinals appearance

WALL — Wall has breezed through the first two rounds of the postseason and is now preparing for a regional s…

• Rams’ Cinco Boone talks about Thanksgiving tournament

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams aren’t used to playing a conference game in November, but here they sit at 1-0 after…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan cruises past Grape Creek

GRAPE CREEK — The Grape Creek boys’ basketball team struggled to score and committed multiple turnovers in its 49-23…