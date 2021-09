KLST Player of the Week, 9/05

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State senior volleyball player, Kailyn Gilbreath is KLST’s Player of the Week for September 5.

Gilbreath played in twelve sets over four matches during this weekend’s Kathleen Brasfield ASU Invitational. She tallied 126 assists, 20 kills and three aces in four matches, being responsible for over half the points scored by ASU when she played.

The top ranked Belles begin a road trip to Colorado, where they’ll face Adams State, and then play in the Colorado Premier Tournament in Denver.