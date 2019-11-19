Jeff Girsch reflects on first season as Rams’ head coach

SAN ANGELO- The first chapter of the Jeff Girsch era of Angelo State football is in the books, as the Rams finish the season at 8-3, third place in the Lone Star Conference.

The head coach emphasized during preseason media day that this would not be a rebuild year for the Rams, and this team was ready to compete this year. Despite dropping their final two games of the season, the Rams boasted one of the top defenses in all of Division II, and the former defensive coordinator will return all starters on that side of the ball next season.

Jeff Girsch reflected on his first season as head coach, and the foundation built for years ahead.