MERTZON – The Water Valley Wildcats open up District 14-1A with a road win against Irion County, 62-16, who came in unbeaten.

Water Valley struck first in the first quarter, and never gave up their lead. Canon Wiese scored three touchdowns in the first half alone for Water Valley.

The Wildcats go to 1-0 in district play, and will face Veribest at home next week. Irion County will face Paint Rock.