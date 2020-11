WATER VALLEY- The Water Valley Wildcats finish off their perfect run through District 14-1A Division I with a 60-0 win over Paint Rock, claiming the outright title.

It was an up and down season for the Wildcats, going all the way back to a preseason effected by the COVID pandemic. Water Valley ends their regular season at home with a trophy.

Water Valley has the 1-seed and will advance to the bi-district round. Paint Rock’s season comes to an end.