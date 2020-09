WALL (Texas) – The Wall Hawks suffer their first loss of the season at the hand of San Antonio Cornerstone Christian, 24-6.

The Warriors led just 7-0 at halftime, after a turnover filled first half. Drew Morrison threw two interceptions, and Warriors quarterback, Lucas Coley fumbled once.

Wall drops to 2-1 on the season. They’ll host the win-less Mason Punchers in week 4.