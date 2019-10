WALL — The No. 2 Wall Hawks shut down the No. 7 Eastland Maverick’s high-powered offense on Friday with a 28-14 win.

Going into Friday’s game, Mavericks’ offense averaged 52 points per game and just under 500 yards per game. Wall (8-0, 3-0) held Eastland to just 14 points and 267 total yards of offense.

NEXT GAME FOR WALL: @ Breckenridge, 11/1, 7:30 p.m.