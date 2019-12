SAN ANGELO, Texas - According to the City of San Angelo, their offices will be closed on December 24 and 25, 2019. They will also be closed on January 1, 2020. On these days, there will be no trash pickup and the landfill will also be closed.

Trash pickup will be delayed by one day from December 25 to December 28. For example, if you are supposed to have your trash collected on Wednesday, it will be picked up on Thursday during these dates. Businesses may also see a delay in services according to the City.