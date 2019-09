BIG SPRING– The Wall Hawks beat Big Spring on Friday, 40-0, to improve to 5-0.

Through their first five games, Wall’s defense has not allowed more than 14 points in a single contest. The Hawk offense is averaging 32 points per game.

The Hawks head into their off week undefeated and will begin District 3-3A Div. I play on Friday, October 11th. They will host the Clyde Bulldogs at Hawk Stadium at 7:30 p.m.