GRAPE CREEK– Grape Creek was unable to overcome TLCA lossing 16-6.

TLCA outscored Grape Creek by scoring seven runs in the second and sixth inning and two in the fifth. Four of TLCA’s runs came from Hayden Carlson.

The TLCA Eagles will be back in action against Jim Ned Tuesday, April 13th. The Grape Creek Eagles will be back in action in Wall on Tuesday, April 13th.