BRADY (Texas) – The Sonora Broncos stay unbeaten in District 2-3A DII with a road win over the Brady Bulldogs, 44-13.

Brady was forced to forfeit their district opener against Ballinger due to COVID complications, so they played their first game in district play tonight. The Bulldogs drop to 0-2, while the Broncos jump to 2-0.

Sonora goes on the road next week face the Bangs Dragons. Brady will head to Grape Creek to face the Eagles.