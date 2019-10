SONORA– The Sonora Broncos beat Ingram Moore in shut out fashion, 30-0 at home Friday night.

The Broncos scored early in the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead. Preston Gonzales pitched it to Sean Mungia for the touchdown.

Sonora went for the two-point conversion, but Gonzales was stopped at the goal line.

The Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. They moved to 3-4 over all and 1-1 in District 13-3A Div. 2.

NEXT GAME: at Comfort, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 25th.