HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee battles, but falls to Rankin in area round

SAN ANGELO- No. 20 Robert Lee Lady Steers fall in the area round to No. 12 Rankin, 61-51 at Ben Norton Gym at Lake View High School on Friday night. The Lady Steers’ season comes to an end after a perfect 10-0 district record in 11-1A.

Mia Galven scored a team-high 14 points for Robert Lee. Jullisa Ureno added 12 and Braylee Hood added 11 for the Lady Steers. Emily Bunger scored a game-high 28 points for the Lady Devils.

Rankin will move on the regional quarterfinals, where they play with winner of Blackwell and Van Horn, who play on Saturday.

