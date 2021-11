SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State wrapped up their 2021 home football portion of the schedule on a good note Saturday night defeating Texas A&M Commerce 30-3 at LeGrand Stadium.

Zach Bronkhorst and Nathaniel Omayebu each scored touchdowns on the ground, Asa Fuller made three field goals, and the Rams defense added a pick-six.

The Rams will close out the regular season next weekend as they travel for a Lone Star Conference matchup against Texas A&M – Kingsville on Saturday, Nov. 13.