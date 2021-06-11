CARY, N.C. — The Angelo State baseball team fell to Wingate 8-7 in the semifinals of the DII Baseball Championships on Friday.
The Rams tied the contest in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings before the Bulldogs scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th.
Angelo State finished the season with a 44-9 overall record while making its furthest postseason run.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams tournament run comes to close
