HIGHLIGHTS: Rams top Commerce in final home game

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams basketball team knock off Texas A&M-Commerce 70-56 in the last home game of the season. The Rams jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first half, and used that to earn their sixth win of the season. The Rams now sit at 6-9 overall.

Paul Williams led the Rams in scoring with 15 points. Devaughn Thomas added 11 and Andre Nunly and Kevon Godwin each scored 10. As a team, the Rams shot 44% from the field.

Angelo State concludes Lone Star Conference play next weekend when they travel to Laredo to face Texas A&M-International for a double header beginning on February 26.