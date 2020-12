SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams basketball team picked up their first win of the season during their home opener against Texas A&M-Kingsville, 83-66. The Rams go to 1-2 on the season. The Javelinas fall to 2-1.

Ram newcomer, Sam Baker scored a game-high 29 points. Paul Williams and Same More also scored in the double digits.

The Rams will look to get back to .500 on Saturday afternoon, for game two of the weekend double-header against Kingsville. Tip-off set for 5:30.