SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams fell in a heartbreaker to #6 St. Edward’s on Thursday night, 78-77. The Rams drop to 7-4 in the LSC, sitting in sixth holding the tie breaker over Lubbock Christian.

The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 15 point lead in the first half, but the Rams battled back to trail by just 3 at the break. A game winning lay up with 10 seconds left lifted St. Ed’s over the Rams.