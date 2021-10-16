HIGHLIGHTS: Rams hand Falcons their first conference loss

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The patients were a fully vaccinated Concho County man in his 70s, an unvaccinated Reagan County man in his 20s, and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patients is currently available.