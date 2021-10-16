HIGHLIGHTS: Rams hand Falcons their first conference loss

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Rams gave their homecoming crowd a win against conference foe UT Permian Basin 34-14.

The Rams struggled last week but quickly flipped the script in tonight’s matchup which marks their fifth consecutive win over the Falcons.

Angelo State improves to 2-2 in Lone Star Conference play and 5-2 overall while UT Permian Basin is now 2-1 in conference play and 4-2 overall.

Watch the highlights in the video above.




