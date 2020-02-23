HIGHLIGHTS: Rams finish with three double-doubles, push past Dustdevils

SAN ANGELO — Seniors Andres Ibarguen, Marcel Pettway and Cameron Reedus all recorded double-doubles as the Angelo State Rams defeated Texas A&M International 79-69 Saturday evening on Senior Day.

The ASU seniors put on a show at the Junell Center for Senior Day. Senior guard Collin Turner led all scorers with 22 points while Ibarguen notched 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Pettway added 12 points and 12 rebounds and Reedus recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Angelo State (18-6, 14-6) will hit the road for a battle against Western New Mexico (7-19, 6-14) on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

