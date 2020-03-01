HIGHLIGHTS: Rams end season with win over Falcons

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State defeated UT Permian Basin 92-67 behind 26 points from junior guard Paul Williams.

The Rams will face the winner of Lubbock Christian and Midwestern State on Friday in the second round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

