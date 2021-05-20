HIGHLIGHTS: Rams down LCU in LSC Quarterfinals

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams baseball team dominated Lubbock Christian, 15-4 in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference baseball tournament at Foster Field on Thursday night.

Trent Baker earns the win on the mound for the Rams, number thirteen on the season. The junior threw seven full innings, allowing three runs and striking out six. His fourth inning strikeout against Nolan Machibroda was number 100 on the season.

Aaron Walters led the way at the plate for ASU, going 3-5 with two doubles, three RBI’s and three runs scored. Four other Rams tallied two RBI’s.

Lubbock Christian will play at noon on Friday against St. Edward’s in the first elimination game. Angelo State will face St. Mary’s at 3:30 in the semifinals.