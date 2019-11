SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Men’s Basketball beat the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 81-66 in an exhibition game Monday night at the Junell Center.

The Rams had a great night rebounding, totaling 43.

Junior Guard Burone Edwards totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double.

NEXT GAME: at University of Houston, 5:00 p.m. Saturday November 9th at the Fertitta Center.