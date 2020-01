SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams finished off the nightly sweep of the UTPB Falcons with an 85-77 win on Thursday night.

UTPB held a three point lead at halftime, but the Rams put up 54 points in the second half to complete the comeback. ASU had four players in double digit scoring, led by Collin Turner. Andres Ibarguen added a double-double as well.

The Rams will be in action again on Saturday, when they host Western New Mexico at the Junell Center.