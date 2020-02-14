HIGHLIGHTS: Rams break out bats in game 1 win over Cameron

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams wasted no time in taking the lead over Cameron in game 1 of their 4 game series.

In the bottom of the first inning, Josh Elvir hit a towering home run to deep center field to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. The bats exploded from there.

Parker Bramlett led the offense, going 3-4 with 2 doubles and 6 RBI’s. Josh Elvir went 2-3 with a home run and 2 RBI’s.

On the mound, Trent Baker gets the win after 5.0 innings pitched, without giving up a run or a hit.

The Rams get the win in game one, 16-2. They’ll be action again on Saturday for a double-header. First pitch for the first game is set for 2 pm.