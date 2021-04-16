HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles Secure Series Against Texas A&M International.

DALLAS, Texas — No. 5 Angelo State outlasted No. 17 Tampa in five sets (25-11, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9) to claim the AVCA DII National Championship.

The Belles swept their way to the championship match at the AVCA DII National Championship Tournament and placed three players on the All-Tournament team. Senior setter Lindsey Ledyard, junior right side hitter Kailyn Gilbreath and junior outside hitter Chloe Patton all received honors.

In addition to the AVCA DII National Championship, Angelo State finishes the season 18-2 overall and as Lone Star Conference champions.