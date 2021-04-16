SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Softball team won 14-0 in game two of their three-game series against the Texas A&M Dust Devils.
The Rambelles offense got off to a hot start scoring two runs in the first and added multiple runs in each inning totaling 14 runs agasint the Dustdevils.
One at-bat, in particular, was Mykayla Stroud’s grand slam that fell right into Superfan Julio Saldana glove the whole team including coach Travis Scott praiesd Saldana on his first homerun catch.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles Secure Series Against Texas A&M International.
