HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles have a perfect weekend after sweeping the Javelinas

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams played their spring game on Saturday, April 17 at Legrand Stadium in front of football fans.

The Rams head Coach Jeff Gersh positively talked about the game being a celebration for the team's hard work in the past four months.

The Rams are looking forward to playing a regular conference schedule coming up in the fall.

Angelo State ended their 2019 season in third place in the Lone Star Conference.