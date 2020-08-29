HIGHLIGHTS: Olfen plays first-ever varsity game, loses to Mullin

ROWENA, Texas — The Olfen Mustangs made West Texas history Friday night and played in their first-ever varsity football game.

However, the Mustangs lost to the Mullin Bulldogs 64-0 at Mustang Stadium.

Olfen has a bye next week, but will return to action on Sept. 11 with a home game against Lohn.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

